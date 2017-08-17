London
Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Primark finally settles how its name should be pronounced

Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Primark finally settles how its name should be pronounced

August 17, 2017 By  Irish Post
How do you pronounce Primark? (Picture: Getty)

AFTER intense public debate, Irish clothing giant Primark has settled how its name should be pronounced.

On their website they say: “We like to use Pr-Eye-Mark.”

So if you’ve been saying ‘Pree-mark’, then you don’t have the support of the company.

Of course it’s known as Penneys in the Republic, pronounced ‘Pinneys’ in much of the country.

Sadly, there’s no mention of that on the website.

Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Twitter’s been all a fluster since the announcement, take a look…

Irish Post
