Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Primark finally settles how its name should be pronounced

AFTER intense public debate, Irish clothing giant Primark has settled how its name should be pronounced.

On their website they say: “We like to use Pr-Eye-Mark.”

So if you’ve been saying ‘Pree-mark’, then you don’t have the support of the company.

Let’s settle the debate, how do you pronounce Primark? — Primark (@Primark) August 15, 2017

Of course it’s known as Penneys in the Republic, pronounced ‘Pinneys’ in much of the country.

Sadly, there’s no mention of that on the website.

Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Twitter’s been all a fluster since the announcement, take a look…

Can’t deal with primark coming out and saying it’s pronounced pr-eye-mark, it’s preemark u r wrong — MEG (@meganmcguinessx) August 14, 2017

Just read an article stating that some people actually pronounce Primark as “Pree-Mark”. Who are these people? Why are they not in prison? — Conor (@clarkbatfan) August 14, 2017

Having an argument with my colleague about to pronounce Primark… It’s pree-mark. — Greg (@gregmaguire_) July 22, 2017