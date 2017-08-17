Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Primark finally settles how its name should be pronounced

AFTER intense public debate, Irish clothing giant Primark has settled how its name should be pronounced.
On their website they say: “We like to use Pr-Eye-Mark.”
So if you’ve been saying ‘Pree-mark’, then you don’t have the support of the company.
Let’s settle the debate, how do you pronounce Primark?
— Primark (@Primark) August 15, 2017
Of course it’s known as Penneys in the Republic, pronounced ‘Pinneys’ in much of the country.
Sadly, there’s no mention of that on the website.
Pree-mark or Pr-eye-mark? Twitter’s been all a fluster since the announcement, take a look…
Can’t deal with primark coming out and saying it’s pronounced pr-eye-mark, it’s preemark u r wrong
— MEG (@meganmcguinessx) August 14, 2017
Just read an article stating that some people actually pronounce Primark as “Pree-Mark”. Who are these people? Why are they not in prison?
— Conor (@clarkbatfan) August 14, 2017
They finally said it. @Primark pic.twitter.com/dR6zvq3IqL
— Blair Burnett (@BlairBMedia) August 14, 2017
Having an argument with my colleague about to pronounce Primark…
It’s pree-mark.
— Greg (@gregmaguire_) July 22, 2017
