Pregnant woman dies following house fire in rural Northern Ireland

A PREGNANT woman has died following a house fire in Northern Ireland.
Police have said they are not treating the death of the woman in her 20s at a house in County Antrim as suspicious.
Emergency services were called to the property on the Whitepark Road, Ballycastle shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday evening October 3.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Air Ambulance and Police attended, but the woman died at the scene.
Speaking to the BBC, SDLP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said the community was in “utter shock”.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the young woman’s family and friends at this devastating time,” she said.
“I can’t imagine what they’re going through. It’s just the worst news you could receive.”
Ulster Unionist Councillor Joan Baird also said: “It is very sad… the community will now rally around.”
