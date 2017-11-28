Pregnant woman to lose home for Christmas following noise complaints

A WOMAN in her twenties faces being homeless for Christmas in Dublin.

Zoe Byrne, a 23-year-old Irish woman has been left without a home following a case in Dublin’s Circuit Civil Court.

According to The Independent, the young woman lost her home due to her late night partying and overtly social lifestyle.

The judge ruling in the case, Jacqueline Linnane said that Byrne was only 10 days into the council lease of her apartment when a noise complaint was filed by neighbours.

Neighbours to Byrne, a mother of four and another who suffered from multiple sclerosis said their lives were turned upside down following the settling in of the new addition to the neighbourhood.

Judge Linnane said the behaviour of Byrne was “nothing short of a disgrace” as the young woman received numerous written warnings and visits condemning her and her guests’ behaviour.

The judge also added that Byrne had caused herself the trouble of being made homeless as her overnight parties and excessive noise were the reasons for her losing her council appartment.