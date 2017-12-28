President McGregor? Bookies reveal odds for The Notorious to make bid for Irish presidency

THE BOOKIES have revealed their odds for Conor McGregor to make a bid to become President of Ireland.

According to BoyleSports, The Notorious is 25/1 to announce he will run for the President of Ireland.

It’s also 66/1 that a statue of the Dublin MMA fighter will be officially erected in his honour in his home city.

BoyleSports also reckon it might be a busy year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they are 11/8 to announce they are expecting in 2018 following their nuptials.

There is another pregnancy announcement that looks red hot to happen in 2018, as Kylie Jenner is 1/8 to finally confirm the lengthy rumours that she is pregnant with her first child.

While Donald Trump’s assumed office as the 45th President of the United States has been causing controversies, at 5/1 it’s not out of reach that Trump will be impeached next year.

Ireland to follow in the footsteps of Britain and vote to leave the EU is a longshot at 100/1, level with alien life to finally be proven at 100/1.