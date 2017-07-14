London
Profits soar at Dublin’s famous Temple Bar pub as tourist numbers to Ireland rise

July 14, 2017 By  Reporter
The iconic Temple Bar pub

ONE of Ireland’s most famous pubs, The Temple Bar, is booming.

Gross profits for Temple Inn Ltd – the company which operates the pub – rose from €8.8million to €10.3million in the 12 months to the end of October 2016, an increase of 17 per cent.

The pub, which is situated in the heart of one of Ireland’s tourist hot spots, is owned by Tom Cleary and Jackie Cleary.

The owners have made several improvements in recent years, including the launch of an adjacent merchandise shop selling Irish luxury brands.

A distillery store serving Irish, Scotch, and rare whiskeys was also added two years ago.

Almost 9.5million visitors were welcomed on the island of Ireland in 2015, over a million more than in 2014 – an increase of 12 per cent.

The average spend per overseas visitor was €520/£379 in 2015.

The average length of stay for visitors was 7.6 nights and holidaymakers was 6.6 nights.

