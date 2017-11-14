London
This promo video featuring Brendan Gleeson will get you pumped for the Ireland game before kick off

November 14, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Ireland are set to kick off against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 7.45pm this evening. (Picture: Getty Images)

ARE you ready for kick off at 7.45 pm this evening?

Have you got your green, white and gold scarf draped around your neck? Have you had the dinner and boiled the kettle for the tea?

Ireland are set to kick off against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 7.45pm.

More Sport:

Then take a minute to sit yourself down and watch this brilliant promo video for the game by RTE which features Irish actor Brendan Gleeson.

Wow. Martin O’ Neill should show this to the lads before they head out to the pitch for kick off.

No big deal. It’s only qualification for what would be our first World Cup in 16 years that’s at stake after all!

Not long to go to kick off. Ireland are set to take to the pitch against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 7.45pm.

Come on you boys in green!


Brendan GleesonDenmarkfeaturedIrelandRTEsoccerWorld Cup qualifier
