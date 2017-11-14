This promo video featuring Brendan Gleeson will get you pumped for the Ireland game before kick off

ARE you ready for kick off at 7.45 pm this evening?

Have you got your green, white and gold scarf draped around your neck? Have you had the dinner and boiled the kettle for the tea?

Ireland are set to kick off against Denmark at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin at 7.45pm.

Then take a minute to sit yourself down and watch this brilliant promo video for the game by RTE which features Irish actor Brendan Gleeson.

We've had our backs against the wall before. But we've raged… raged against the dying of the light #IRLDEN #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/djC9eJW2Lo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 14, 2017

Wow. Martin O’ Neill should show this to the lads before they head out to the pitch for kick off.

No big deal. It’s only qualification for what would be our first World Cup in 16 years that’s at stake after all!

Come on you boys in green!