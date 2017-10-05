London
Life & Style  |  Proof ghosts exist? Irish school releases haunted early morning CCTV footage

Proof ghosts exist? Irish school releases haunted early morning CCTV footage

October 5, 2017 By  Irish Post

A SCHOOL in Ireland may have captured proof of the paranormal on film.

Deerpark CBS in Cork city has released CCTV footage filmed in the school’s corridors showing spooky goings-ons including a door opening by itself and lockers rocking back and forth.

The eerie footage was taken at 3am in the morning on October 1.

However the video was captioned ‘Prank or poltergeist?’, so you’ll have to make up your own mind if this is proof of the paranormal or not.

Take a look…

Recommended for you:
