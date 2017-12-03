London
News

PSNI explain their tweet linking rape and consent with mistletoe

December 3, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

IN A BID to spread awareness of the importance of consent coming up to Christmas, the PSNI sent a message to the public via their Twitter.

On Saturday, the PSNI tweeted the message: “If you bump into that special someone under the mistletoe tonight, remember that without consent it is rape. #SeasonsGreetings”.

More News:

The tweet pointed to the importance of consent for people when trying to initiate a romance with the person of their fancy.

After numerous criticisms from followers of the Twitter account, the tweet was deleted.

Today, however, the account has clarified the message they sent out, stressing the importance of consent in both kissing and other sexual activities.

The message read: “We posted a message on Twitter yesterday that some may have taken out of context but the message remains the same; when you are out socialising over the Christmas period, please remember without consent it is rape.”

featuredPSNItwitter
