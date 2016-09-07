London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Damage done to Islamic Centre in Belfast labelled ‘disgusting’ hate crime

Damage done to Islamic Centre in Belfast labelled ‘disgusting’ hate crime

September 7, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
The door at the Islamic Centre with paint thrown over it and Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw
The door at the Islamic Centre with paint thrown over it and Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has branded the damage done to an Islamic Centre in South Belfast as ‘disgusting’.

Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Islamic Centre in Wellington Park, Belfast overnight on Monday, September 5.

The incident, which involved red paint being thrown over the front door, was reported shortly after 11:35pm.

Ms Bradshaw, MLA for South Belfast, condemned the attack: “This attack is disgusting – Belfast Islamic Centre contributes much to the cultural life of South Belfast and beyond, and I utterly condemn those who carried this out, who are unrepresentative of the vast majority of people in the wider area.”

Councillor Jeffery Dudgeon of the Ulster Unionist Party added that he believed hate crimes of this nature were on the decline in the area.

“The last six or eight months there has been remarkably little compared to what was been reported, that’s on the surface anyway.

“South Belfast is quite ethnic and diverse now.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101 quoting reference number 235 of 06/09/16.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles – September MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Oonagh O'Carroll from radio station iRadio was forced into a huge forefeit (Source iRadio)

Recommended for you:
Kerry super fan gets a massive temporary tattoo of Dublin player Diarmuid Connolly as a forfeit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post