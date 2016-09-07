Damage done to Islamic Centre in Belfast labelled ‘disgusting’ hate crime

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw has branded the damage done to an Islamic Centre in South Belfast as ‘disgusting’.
Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Islamic Centre in Wellington Park, Belfast overnight on Monday, September 5.
The incident, which involved red paint being thrown over the front door, was reported shortly after 11:35pm.
Ms Bradshaw, MLA for South Belfast, condemned the attack: “This attack is disgusting – Belfast Islamic Centre contributes much to the cultural life of South Belfast and beyond, and I utterly condemn those who carried this out, who are unrepresentative of the vast majority of people in the wider area.”
Councillor Jeffery Dudgeon of the Ulster Unionist Party added that he believed hate crimes of this nature were on the decline in the area.
“The last six or eight months there has been remarkably little compared to what was been reported, that’s on the surface anyway.
“South Belfast is quite ethnic and diverse now.”
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has any information that can assist with the investigation to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101 quoting reference number 235 of 06/09/16.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
Leave a Reply