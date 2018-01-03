PSNI warning after reports of ‘explosive device’ around border of Fermanagh and Leitrim

THE PSNI have warned members of the public in Co. Fermanagh to be vigilant following reports of an explosive device in the area.

They have urged people living in or travelling through the Garrison and Belcoo areas not to touch any suspicious objects as they work to determine the exact location of the reported device.

The two Fermanagh villages are around 15 miles apart along the border, connected by the Lattone Road.

It follows reports that an explosive device has been left in a wooded area between the two villages, in the region of Cashel Cross in Co. Fermanagh and Kiltyclogher in neighbouring Co. Leitrim.

PSNI Superintendent Jane Humphries said: “The safety of the community is of paramount importance and we are appealing to anyone who notices any suspicious objects not to touch them but to contact police immediately by calling 999.”