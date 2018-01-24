London
7°
broken clouds
humidity: 81%
wind: 5m/s SW
H 7 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
News

Purr-fect job – a vet clinic in Ireland is recruiting a ‘cat cuddler’

January 24, 2018 By  Irish Post
You must be a fan of cats, obviously (Image: iStock)

Fed up with your desk job? Why not become a professional cat cuddler?

An Irish vet clinic is looking to fill the role that would be purr-fect for feline lovers.

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Clonsilla, Dublin – which, as its name suggests, only deals with cats – is seeking a “crazy cat person” with “gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time”.

More News:

Sounds heavenly!

If petting cats leaves you feeling “warm and fuzzy” then the role could be for you.

However you’ll need to make sure your cat whispering powers are up to scratch – “an ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position”.

Sadly that’s not all it takes – a Veterinary Council of Ireland recognised qualification is essential.

Still, the role has certainly given those fed up with their current jobs paws for thought…

If you think you could cut it as a cat cuddler, you can find out more information about the role by clicking here.

catsdublinfeaturedIrish animals
[pro_ad_display_adzone id=65251]

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

Recommended for you:
Man wins big on Irish lotto scratch card – and plans to surprise his family with cheques on Christmas day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post