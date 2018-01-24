Purr-fect job – a vet clinic in Ireland is recruiting a ‘cat cuddler’

Fed up with your desk job? Why not become a professional cat cuddler?

An Irish vet clinic is looking to fill the role that would be purr-fect for feline lovers.

The Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in Clonsilla, Dublin – which, as its name suggests, only deals with cats – is seeking a “crazy cat person” with “gentle hands capable of petting and stroking cats for long periods of time”.

Sounds heavenly!

If petting cats leaves you feeling “warm and fuzzy” then the role could be for you.

However you’ll need to make sure your cat whispering powers are up to scratch – “an ability to understand different types of purring is a distinct added advantage in helping you secure this position”.

Sadly that’s not all it takes – a Veterinary Council of Ireland recognised qualification is essential.

Still, the role has certainly given those fed up with their current jobs paws for thought…

Seriously considering quitting all of my jobs and become a professional cat cuddler in Ireland. #catcuddler #Jobs — JESSICA LYNN (@jlgofficial_) 24 January 2018

I would love to be a professional cat cuddler, but when I came home smelling like them my cat would kill me😳 — 🏵Kimbra💐 (@Kimbraov1) January 24, 2018

Im gonna end up in a home with a bunch of cats anyways… may as well become a professional cat cuddler in Ireland 🤷🏽♀ — i.Chihuahua (@chellyisjelly) 24 January 2018

E-mail subject line: Quit Your Job and Become a Professional Cat Cuddler in Ireland. Me: pic.twitter.com/gppK7nc3If — Emily Dagger (@AbbottRabbit) 24 January 2018

If you think you could cut it as a cat cuddler, you can find out more information about the role by clicking here.