Put your Irish charm to use – 11 of the best chat-up lines

Introduce a smokescreen (with added humour)

“See my friend over there? He wants to know if you think I’m fit.”

A variation on this fine line goes: “My friend wants to know will you shift me?”

Humour is always a good tactic, so this one’s worth a go.

Invoke the spirit of the leprechauns

“Fancy coming back to my place to see my pot of gold?”

We’ve suffered enough from leprechauns over the years – it’s time to put them to good use.

This is line guaranteed to appeal to any Hibernophile.

Use clever humour

“I suffer from amnesia. Do I come here often?”

A very clever way of getting round the old cliché.

Could well work in the right circumstances.

Improvise on the old Mae West line

“Is that a shillelagh in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me?”

The Mae West line can, for obvious reasons, only be used by the women.

But it’s likely to prove a stonker.

Get a bit cheesy – use coffee

“You’re like an Irish coffee: hot, sweet, and you make me a bit jumpy.”

Another one for the Hibernophiles.

Deploy music, humour, self-deprecation

“I’m in a band called The Delusional Gobdaws. I know what you’re thinking — great name.”

Nobody can resist a musician, particularly one who has a self-deprecatory sense of humour.

This is likely to be a winner.

Get corny again

“Is it hot in here or is that just you?”

Might work, but no guarantees.

Appear intellectual

“Do you fancy being Diarmuid to my Gráinne?”

By employing ancient Irish mythology’s answer to Romeo and Juliet you’ll make yourself appear intellectual, sophisticated and romantic all in one go.

Employ humour one last time

“You look like the sort of man/woman I could fall in love with for the rest of my live for a few weeks.”

Might get a laugh, in which case you’re in.

Pull the traditional one out of the bag

“Do you fancy being buried with my people?”

This is, of course, more than a chat-up line: it’s basically a marriage proposal and could be construed as such in a court of law.

So, only deploy if you’re very, very sure.