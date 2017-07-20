Queen of Country Philomena Begley celebrates 55 years in show business

QUEEN of Country Philomena Begley is celebrating 55 years in the world of show business with a star performance at the 2017 Irish Post Country Music Awards.

As Philomena embarks on a summer of shows and festivals across Britain and Ireland, Country’s first lady looks set to bewitch audiences with her magic.

Singing songs from her extensive library of favourites, Old Ardboe, Queen of the Silver Dollar, Blanket on the Ground, My Son Calls Another Man Daddy and many more, the pwrformer will take to the stage at The Armagh City Hotel on 88August 30.

This emerald anniversary year is proving as busy as ever already, with Philomena returning from a US tour in June and answering the call of the Mediterranean this September joining Declan Nearney’s Hooley in the Sun before heading to the Costa with Nathan Carter in October.

Country music legend Philomena Begley will be at The Irish Post #CountryMusic awards in August 🎶 Buy tickets here: https://t.co/58PA4yWzTg pic.twitter.com/G0mj22JGgr — IRISHTV.ie (@irishtv) July 19, 2017

But to think that the world of Country music could have missed out on this talent – as the singer never intended to sing in public.

“It all came about accidentally,” she explained Philomena. “I was at a local céilí where The Old Cross Céilí Band were playing and my friends dared me to go up when the band called for a singer from the audience.”

That was May 1962, since then Philomena just hasn’t looked back.

During her time with The Old Cross Céilí Band she performed mostly traditional songs.

As time went on she introduced Country music bringing with it a different style with warmth, meaning and expression that you can still hear in her voice today.

In the 1970’s the band changed their name to Country Flavour and went on to be recognised as one of Ireland’s top attractions.

Watch Philomena perform at last year’s Country Music Awards…

Success led to success and a string of hit singles.

Renowned entertainment promoter Tony Loughman saw Philomena’s potential at a higher level and persuaded her to form a new band which she did with the Ramblin Men in 1974.

She regularly toured with Ray Lynam and in 1975 they recorded many duets together which brought further successes, the most popular being My Elusive Dreams.

International stardom beckoned and Philomena from Pomeroy in Co. Tyrone made the step up a league on to the world stage.

Various TV and radio appearances followed and Philomena found herself with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, to where she returned over the following years to record a string of hit singles and albums under the watchful direction of legendary country great Porter Wagoner.

Congratulations to Philomena Begley The Queen of Country Music on the road 55 years today 🎵⭐️⭐️#PhilomenaBegley… https://t.co/EMQ2LKCYuG — Gary Gamble (@GaryGambleShow) May 11, 2017

Europe also fell under her magic spell of Country music as she became widely acclaimed in Holland, Germany, Norway, France and Switzerland as the Queen of Country.

Over the years, Philomena has showed her prowess on stage, in the studio, on television and radio.

More hits, more tours, more appearances followed and in the 1990’s she formed a new band called Shotgun.

A few years later she returned to a solo career which continues to date.

Philomena has worked with many of the Country greats and performed in the world’s top venues from The Grand Ole Opry, Nashville to Carnegie

Hall, New York, Royal Albert Hall, London to the 3 Arena in Dublin.

After 55 years, it should come as no surprise that later this year Philomena’s biography will be hitting the bookshelves.

By the end of 2017 she will be stepping back into the recording studio to put together a very special collection of songs, old and new.

The Irish Post Country Music Awards take place on Wednesday, August 30 at The Armagh City Hotel, Co. Armagh. Join music fans from all over Ireland and Britain and book your ticket today.

Tickets can be booked from The Armagh City Hotel, 2 Friary Road, Armagh BT60 4FR, by calling 0044 283751 8888 or emailing info@armaghcityhotel.com

The Irish Post Country Music Awards can be watched live at home on TG4 and across the globe on The Irish Post and IrishTV Facebook pages.

You can also vote for your favourite stars online on the Irish Post and Irish TV Facebook pages.