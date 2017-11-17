London
Life & Style | News

Queues across Ireland and Britain for new Adidas ‘Dublin’ trainers are ridiculous

November 17, 2017 By  Reporter
Worth the wait: Queues outside Harrod’s in London for the ‘Dublins’ (Picture: Twitter)

Silly season has officially begun. 

Adidas Originals launched a new style of trainer and people have lost the run of themselves.

‘Dublins’, the latest trainers in the Adidas Originals collection, are limited edition and limited in sizes if the reaction online is anything to go by.

More News:

Grown men and women queued for hours outside retailers in order to bag a pair of the new shoe, with the most dedicated of trainer aficionados camping outside stores 24-hours in advance.

Dubs in Dublin queuing for Dublins…

So, what’s all the fuss about?

The Adidas Dublin is a “return of one of the most coveted shoes from the infamous City Series” according to advertising material:

“The Dublin shape itself was also replicated for the London, Koln, and Berlin releases.

“The three key elements to the Dublin are the smooth suede upper, dyed in a deep royal blue, the vibrant orange stripes”.

A pair of Dublins will set you back £85, however, some have surfaced on eBay shortly after release for a cool £400. I’m no mathematician but that’s a mark up of at least 4.71 per cent.

176 people at ‘Daft O’Clock’…

Worth the 9-hour wait…?

Some idiots guys have all the luck…

The early bird guy catches the worm Dublin…

A cold morning in Hull…

Glasgow yesterday evening…

There’s eager, then there’s this…

Kyle, our thoughts exactly…

