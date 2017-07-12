Racist banner appears as Twelfth of July celebrations begin in Northern Ireland

THE ANNUAL Twelfth of July celebrations have got underway in typically controversial fashion – with a racist flag about a Celtic footballer unfurled in Belfast.

The banner was placed at a bonfire in the Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast and made reference to Celtic football player Scott Sinclair, who is black.

Its vile message read: “Scott Sinclair loves bananas.”

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police are investigating complaints about various materials some of which are clearly distasteful, placed on the bonfire.

“Where police are aware of a crime being committed, an investigation will follow.

“We take hate crime very seriously and actively investigate all incidents reported to us.

“Hate crime is wrong on all levels and the PSNI will do everything it can to ensure that everyone, from whatever background, can live free from prejudice, fear and discrimination.”

Former Liverpool and England footballer Stan Collymore expressed his disgust, tweeting: “Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, her Majesty’s most loyal subjects have a fun, culturally enriching bonfire.”

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, her Majesty's most loyal subjects have a fun, culturally enriching bonfire. pic.twitter.com/OYDFeeqXTB — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 11, 2017

In related news, Sinn Féin’s John Finucane has made a report to the police after his election campaign posters appeared on one in the Shankhill area of west Belfast.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Finucane said the bonfire – which also bore an Irish Tricolour, a black IS banner and a picture of Michelle O’Neill – should be investigated as a “hate crime”.

He said he had reported the incident to PSNI to allow them to act urgently.

My posters have been placed on top of a bonfire. I have reported this hate crime & theft to PSNI to allow them to act urgently. pic.twitter.com/Qu9WuD0SeZ — John Finucane (@johnfinucane) July 11, 2017

Elsewhere in Belfast, firefighters were attacked after attending a bonfire, a fire official confirmed.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Alan Walmsley, tweeted: ”Sad to see 2 of our fire crews attacked as they were leaving bonfire incidents this morning after working so hard to protect the community.”

No firefighters were injured.

Giant bonfires are lit throughout Northern Ireland on the Twelfth, as part of a loyalist tradition.

Northern Ireland’s Fire Service (NIFS) said it had been an exhausting 24 hours as over a hundred fires were lit.

Sad to see 2 of our fire crews attacked as they were leaving bonfire incidents this morning after working so hard to protect the community pic.twitter.com/isXa7r0HTk — NIFRSWalmsley (@NIFRSWalmsley) July 12, 2017

”Between 6pm 11 July and 1am 12 July, we received 213 emergency calls and attended 133 operational incidents,” they said.

“This is a 49 per cent increase during the same period in 2016”.

Sinn Féin have condemned the bonfires after a coffin bearing the late Martin McGuinness’ likeness went up in flames.

The black coffin appeared on a bonfire off the Castlereagh Road in east Belfast on Tuesday night.

Sinn Féin’s national chairman Declan Kearney branded the display a “particularly sickening manifestation of hate”.

He added: “This is the action of hatemongers intent on indoctrinating bigotry and perpetuating sectarian divisions in our society.

“Their behaviour stands in stark contrast to the work that Martin McGuinness did to build reconciliation and reach out the hand of friendship.

“It is also grossly insulting to the McGuinness family which still mourns the loss of a much loved father, brother and grandfather.”

Mr McGuinness’ son Emmett responded to the effigy, tweeting to say “the annual display of hate must end”.

I am very thankful that I was raised by parent's never to hate anyone or anything. @moneillsf is right, the annual display of hate must end. — Emmett McGuinness (@emmettmcg18) July 11, 2017

Early on Tuesday, DUP leader Arlene Foster issued a statement ahead of the Twelfth demonstrations.

In it, she defended the use of bonfires during celebrations as they have “long been part of the unionist culture” but called for respect.

She added: “Those who have waged a campaign of demonisation against such celebrations should dial down the rhetoric.

“To those who build bonfires, I urge them to not play into the hands of those who want to demonise the culture.

“They should be respectful of their neighbours. Endangering property and lives should not be a concern for residents on the eleventh night.

“These should be events that all the family can enjoy.”