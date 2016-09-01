Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary tells government – London needs three new runways not one

RYANAIR chief Michael O’Leary has called for “radical decision making” to solve the capacity problems at London’s busy airports.

Speaking at a press conference in London this morning, Mr O’Leary said the airline was calling on the new UK government to be “radical in its decision making” on new runways for London.

“Instead of picking just one (Heathrow or Gatwick) [Ryanair] calls on Prime Minister Theresa May to approve three new runways – one each at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted,” Mr O’Leary said.

The airline CEO went on to say that opening a new runway at each airport will ease the capacity issue in the long term.

“It will finally resolve the runway capacity issue for the next 50 years,” Mr O’Leary told the conference, “while ensuring competition between airports delivers efficient facilities.”

Mr O’Leary also said new runways would stop both airlines and passengers “being ripped off by gold plated monopoly runways.”

At the conference, Ryanair announced their Summer 2017 flight schedule.

The airline will run 13 flights to Ireland a day from London Gatwick, with four daily flights to Belfast, one daily flight to Cork, 7 daily flights to Dublin and one to Shannon.

They also announced two new routes for next summer.

From London Luton, passengers will be able to fly to Faro, Portugal five times a week and a bi-weekly route to Strasbourg from London Stansted.

Here are details on the new UK to Ireland flights:

London Gatwick: Five routes in total: Belfast (4 daily), Cork (1 daily), Dublin (7 daily) & Shannon (1 daily)