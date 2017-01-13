Rare footage from the highest mountain peak in Ireland shows majesty of the Irish landscape

DRONE footage from the peak Carrauntoohil on a clear day shows the majesty of the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks in Co. Kerry.

The footage was shot by photographer Michael Meade earlier this month over a seven hour climb up Ireland’s highest peak.

“Myself, my brother and two friends planned on just heading up the mountain for a day out on January 4,” Michael said. “I got a drone about a month before and was keen to get something with it so I brought it along.

“I’d always bring my camera for photos with me anyway so as we were heading up I said I could put together a film on it.”

The footage is considered rare as the weather was so clear at the peak.

“This was a personal project I wanted to make, and I do photography and video work anyway,” Michael said. “It was great to get drone footage from the top which is rare.

“To get no wind and clear visibility is rare, so to get to fly the drone to film was pretty special.”

The track the short film is set to, Solitude, is by guitarist Conor O’Sullivan.

“I play music and I’m good friends with a guitar player Conor O’Sullivan. He said he had a good track that would suit the mood, and I didn’t want to use music with copyright or royalty issues so was great for Conor to allow me use Solitude.”

As to why Michael made the clip, he said he wanted to show others the sights.

“I thought it would be great to show people what the top looks like as inspiration to get out and see Ireland or even show elderly people what it looks like up there,” he added.

See the incredible footage from the peak of Carrauntoohil below…