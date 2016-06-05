Recipe: Gluten-free Irish soda bread

AN IRISH classic, the ever versatile soda bread seems to hold up better than most loaves when converted to gluten-free.

As long as you don’t skimp on the buttermilk, gluten-free flour can be more dense than usual flour so needs to get properly wet before baking, you shouldn’t notice too much difference.

Here’s a simple recipe for a classic Irish soda bread using gluten free flour:

For one medium loaf you will need:

340 grams gluten free flour

2 tablespoons vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

3/4 teaspoons baking soda (three to cook with, a fourth to sprinkle on the bread)

1/2 pint of buttermilk

Real Irish butter to serve

Method:

First Pre-heat the oven to 220C

Make the dough: Mix the flour, vinegar, salt and most of the baking soda together in a bowl, ensure the dry ingredients are well mixed and then slowly pour in the buttermilk.

Mix all of the ingredients together until you have a big ball of dough.

Knead the dough: This is the fun part!

Once the dough is fully kneaded get a sharp knife and finish it off by slashing a big X into the top.

Carefully place the dough ball onto a greased oven tray (or in one of those fancy vintage skillet things if you own one).

Cook the soda bread for around 35-40 minutes or until it is lightly browned and sounds hollow when you give it a knock.

Use the last teaspoon of baking soda to dust the top of the cooked bread.

Ideally, you should leave it to cool down for ten minutes.

Finally, slather with an inch of real Irish butter and enjoy.