Recipe: Gluten-free Irish soda bread

AN IRISH classic, the ever versatile soda bread seems to hold up better than most loaves when converted to gluten-free.
As long as you don’t skimp on the buttermilk, gluten-free flour can be more dense than usual flour so needs to get properly wet before baking, you shouldn’t notice too much difference.
Here’s a simple recipe for a classic Irish soda bread using gluten free flour:
For one medium loaf you will need:
340 grams gluten free flour
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 tablespoon salt
3/4 teaspoons baking soda (three to cook with, a fourth to sprinkle on the bread)
1/2 pint of buttermilk
Real Irish butter to serve
Method:
First Pre-heat the oven to 220C
Make the dough: Mix the flour, vinegar, salt and most of the baking soda together in a bowl, ensure the dry ingredients are well mixed and then slowly pour in the buttermilk.
Mix all of the ingredients together until you have a big ball of dough.
Knead the dough: This is the fun part!
Once the dough is fully kneaded get a sharp knife and finish it off by slashing a big X into the top.
Carefully place the dough ball onto a greased oven tray (or in one of those fancy vintage skillet things if you own one).
Cook the soda bread for around 35-40 minutes or until it is lightly browned and sounds hollow when you give it a knock.
Use the last teaspoon of baking soda to dust the top of the cooked bread.
Ideally, you should leave it to cool down for ten minutes.
Finally, slather with an inch of real Irish butter and enjoy.
Sharon foleyDecember 13, 2016 at 9:33 am
I have tried to make this a couple of times following the recipe exactly. Unfortunately each time it comes out looking like a lump if stone, doesn't rise and looks nothing like the phot. Where am I going wrong, please help
Jo O'ReillyDecember 13, 2016 at 4:10 pm
Sharon,
Sorry you're having trouble with the recipe. Getting bread to rise is always the main issue with GF baking. You could try ensuring all the ingredients are room temperature before putting the mixture into the oven, even leaving it somewhere warm for a few minutes beforehand.
Additionally if you have a powerful fan oven, you could reduce the cooking time if the bread is cooking too quickly.