Recipe: Mini Stuffed Mushrooms

December 24, 2016 By  Irish Post
Stuffed mushrooms with
Stuffed mushrooms with garlic and cream cheese

Mini stuffed mushrooms

Makes 24

Ingredients

24 chestnut mushrooms, stems removed and chopped

100g butter

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 x 225g tub of Mr. Crumb Sage and Onion Stuffing

200g cream cheese, softened

Salt and black pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 180˚C/160˚C fan/gas mark 4.

Melt half of the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat and add the garlic and chopped mushroom stems. Cook for 4-5 minutes until softened, then allow to cool slightly.

In a bowl, combine the garlic butter mixture with the stuffing, cream cheese and some seasoning.

Generously stuff the mushrooms with the mixture, heaping it on to form a mound on each mushroom. Arrange the stuffed mushrooms in a large baking dish.

Melt the remaining butter in a saucepan or in the microwave and drizzle over the mushrooms.

Bake, uncovered, for about 12 minutes until golden brown, then serve.

Per serving:

101kcals, 8g fat (4.4g saturated), 5.9g carbs, 0.8g sugars, 2g protein, 0g fibre, 0.173g sodium

