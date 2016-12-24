Recipe: Mini Stuffed Mushrooms

Mini stuffed mushrooms
Makes 24
Ingredients
24 chestnut mushrooms, stems removed and chopped
100g butter
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 x 225g tub of Mr. Crumb Sage and Onion Stuffing
200g cream cheese, softened
Salt and black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 180˚C/160˚C fan/gas mark 4.
Melt half of the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat and add the garlic and chopped mushroom stems. Cook for 4-5 minutes until softened, then allow to cool slightly.
In a bowl, combine the garlic butter mixture with the stuffing, cream cheese and some seasoning.
Generously stuff the mushrooms with the mixture, heaping it on to form a mound on each mushroom. Arrange the stuffed mushrooms in a large baking dish.
Melt the remaining butter in a saucepan or in the microwave and drizzle over the mushrooms.
Bake, uncovered, for about 12 minutes until golden brown, then serve.
Per serving:
101kcals, 8g fat (4.4g saturated), 5.9g carbs, 0.8g sugars, 2g protein, 0g fibre, 0.173g sodium
Leave a Reply