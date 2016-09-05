Reckless driving and damage caused by Ireland’s “dumb truckers” exposed

IRISH Rail have slammed Irish truck drivers for their reckless driving in a new social media campaign.

“Dumb Truckers” is an online campaign urging drivers to be more aware of their vehicle’s height, with the number of ‘bridge strikes’ on the rise again after a number of years of decline.

There have been 68 bridge strikes occurred across the Irish Rail network in 2016 so far.

In 2014 there were 85 bridge strikes across the network, but if things don’t improve 2016 is likely to trump that figure and set a new record.

Irish Rail have been scathing in their assessment of the abilities of the “dumb truckers” involved, and have called into question the basic intelligence of anyone willing to take a risk under a low bridge.

Iarnrod Eireann spokesperson Jane Cregan said that the growing number of bridge strikes cast down on the basic competency of truck drivers on Irish roads.

“It’s a fairly basic thing to know the height of your vehicle before you transport it through a restricted bridge height area,” she said.

“The basic intelligence and competence of drivers involved in these incidents must now be called into question.

“Last Thursday, we had two bridges in the Grand Canal Dock area struck by two different truckers within two hours of each other causing massive delays in services and massive traffic disruption.”

Irish Rail regards bridge strikes as the most dangerous threat to rail safety and the wellbeing of passengers.

See pictures of the damage ‘dumb truckers’ do and video below…

Check out the video…