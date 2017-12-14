Refusing Donald Trump’s invitation to Ireland ‘a mistake’ says Tánaiste Simon Coveney

THE TÁNAISTE of Ireland has said that refusing Donald Trump an invite to Ireland over his Jerusalam decision is ‘a mistake.’

Deputy Leader and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would not be refusing to meet or host the US President over his decision to recognise Jerusalem as the Israeli capital last week.

Previously, Minster Coveney expressed his concerns over Trump’s ‘unhelpful and ill-advised’ decision and reiterated Ireland’s commitment to supporting Israel and Palestine to reach a peaceful, negotiated solution to the Middle East Peace Process.

Speaking in the Dáil, deputy Paul Murphy said Trump is ‘renowned for his very small hands, but he has put his big feet in it in the Middle East with his unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.’

“This is rightly seen as an endorsement of the far-right policies of the Israeli Government and an attempt to annex not just East Jerusalem, but all of the Palestinian territories.

“It has caused uproar in the Middle East, with protests taking place and, tragically, four Palestinians killed and many hundreds injured. His arrogant declaration is already stained with blood.”

Deputy Murphy said the Government should do something to send a powerful signal right around the world, in withdrawing the invitation which would say Ireland “does not support the policy of supporting the annexation of Palestinian territories, we oppose the oppression of the Palestinian people and we oppose the US support for that policy under various presidents, Democrats and Republicans.”

Minister Coveney said he would not be in favour of refusing to meet or host the US President because of a disagreement on policy ‘however strongly we might disagree.’

“That would be incompatible with the depth and scale of our relationship, which is overwhelmingly a positive one,” he said. “It would reduce our opportunities for influence in the short term and damage our interests in the long term.”

Minister Coveney added: “The difference in approach is one of choosing engagement or protest-isolation. For Ireland to effectively reverse an invitation to the President of the United States to visit Ireland would be counterproductive and a mistake.

“We share many interests with the US and there is a long and friendly relationship between the two countries. We disagree on some policy issues, including this one.

“I have stated clearly that last week’s decision was a mistake, one that has created a great deal of tension across the Middle East and annoyance in many Arab and other states. It makes the search for a lasting peace settlement between Israelis and Palestinians more difficult.

“However, I do not believe that, either on this issue or on the many other issues that the US and Ireland need to be talking to each other about, we advance the interests of either country by disinviting the President of the United States.

“If President Trump chooses to come to Ireland, that visit will be facilitated,” he said.