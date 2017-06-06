Remains of murdered teacher Seamus Ruddy return to Ireland after secret 30-year burial in French forest

THE remains of murdered Irish teacher Seamus Ruddy are to return to Ireland after he was secretly buried in a French forest over 30 years ago.

Seamus Ruddy was abducted from Paris in 1985 by the INLA then murdered and secretly buried in a forest in Pont-de-l’Archenear Rouen, northern France.

His remains were uncovered by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR) on May 6 after four days of searching.

His remains will be brought to Dublin this morning, June 6, and released to the family when the Dublin Coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane has fulfilled her legal obligations.

Anne Morgan the sister of Seamus Ruddy has campaigned for many years to have her brother’s remains found and brought back to Newry to be buried with their mother and father in Monk’s Hill cemetery.

“We have waited over 30 years to get Seamus home and to lay him to rest.

“We never gave up hope despite some very dark times and now our prayers have been answered.

“It would not have happened if people who had information about where Seamus was buried had not come forward to the ICLVR and we thank them for that,” she said.

Anne Morgan went on to appeal for information in relation to the three outstanding Disappeared cases: Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac.

“Over many years we have been supported by the WAVE Trauma Centre and the families of the Disappeared.

“There are now three families who are waiting for the news that we received on May 6.

“In the ICLVR there is a system that works and that has been proven again and again,” she said.

“But they need information and we appeal to anyone who can help locate where the Disappeared are buried to please come forward.”

Frank Murray and Sir Ken Bloomfield, Commissioners of The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ruddy family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they prepare to lay Seamus to rest.”

Seamus will be brought back to Anne Morgan’s home in Newry to be waked on Thursday, June 15.

The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 17 at St Catherine’s Dominican Chapel, Dominic Street, Newry.

Anyone with information on the Disappeared can contact the ICLVR in complete confidence on 00800 555 85500, by writing to ICLVR, PO Box 10827, Dublin 2. or via the website www.iclvr.ie.