Republic of Ireland v Wales – what time is kick-off, where to watch it and what are the odds?

THE Republic of Ireland require victory in their final 2018 World Cup Group D qualifier against Wales to secure a play-off spot this November.

Ireland are currently on 16 points after nine rounds of matches, one point behind Wales in second place.

Where is the match?

The game will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium.

When is the match?

The game kicks off on tonight, October 9th at 7.45pm (GMT).

How can I watch it?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage beginning at 7pm. The game will be also be broadcast live on RTE Two from 7pm.

Where to watch it?

Make your way to the The Auld Shillelagh, in Stoke Newington. This north London pub is highly revered for the quality of Guinness they serve. This pub, which is like a rural Irish inn, shows all major sports fixtures and usually draws in a big crowd.

What are the match odds?

Wales go into the game as slight favourites given their home advantage and one point advantage in the standings. Wales are 5/4 to win while Ireland are priced at 11/4 for a victory. A draw is available at 2/1.

Prediction:

Ireland to suffer a glorious failure with a 1-1 draw.