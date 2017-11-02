London
News

Rescue helicopter deployed overnight in search for elderly man, 87, missing in rural Ireland

November 2, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
A rescue helicopter was deployed to Co. Westmeath overnight to assist in the search for a missing pensioner (Photo: RollingNews.ie)

A SEARCH and rescue helicopter was deployed overnight after an elderly pensioner went missing from his home in rural Ireland.

The 87-year-old was reported missing after disappearing from his home in the Kinnegad area of Co. Westmeath late on Wednesday evening.

The man has not yet been named.

Rescue Helicopter 116 of the Irish Coastguard was called out to assist An Garda Síochána with searches of the local area.

However, the helicopter was forced to return to its base in Dublin due to heavy fog in the vicinity of the man’s last known whereabouts.

It is believed that the elderly pensioner may have wandered into a nearby bog area.

Searches for the man are expected to resume this morning.

