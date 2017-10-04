Restaurant apologises and promises charity event after ‘beat the wife’ lunch offer backlash

A BELFAST restaurant has apologised after promoting a lunchtime meal deal with the slogan ‘Ya can beat the wife, but ya can’t beat a 5 pound lunch’.
The Ribs and Bibs restaurant, located in Belfast’s Botanic Avenue, received a volley of criticism for ‘trivialising domestic violence’ after customers and passers by read the offending statement on a blackboard sign situated outside the establishment.
When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph the restaurant’s head chef Keith Patterson apologised for the sign, which he said had been erected without the knowledge of management, and added that the staff member responsible would be disciplined.
He added: “He decided to write a quirky thing on the board, and when someone took offence he took it down within half an hour.
“He told us he doesn’t condone domestic violence himself and didn’t mean to offend – he was trying to get the word out about our £5 lunch.”
South Belfast SDLP MLA Claire Hanna reacted to the incident, stating: “It’s hard to believe that there is anybody who would either find this funny or think it’s an appropriate way to promote a business.
“Domestic violence is still an enormous issue in this society – it claims lives, terrorises people and uses an enormous amount of police resources. It shouldn’t be trivialised or made light of.”
Ribs and Bibs has since announced that it will host a charity event to raise money for victims of domestic abuse.
