Retired Irishman praised for making 50 curries for the homeless every week

A SELFLESS Irishman has been widely praised for his generosity to the homeless.

Brian Birkett, a volunteer with A Lending Hand in Dublin, has become a hit online after the charity posted an image of him making curries for the less fortunate.

The retiree makes 50 individual chicken, curry, rice and chips meals every Monday night, all from his own pocket.

The picture of Mr Birkett preparing the meals went viral on Facebook and Reddit, with thousands praising him for going “above and beyond” to help the homeless.

This morning, his inspiring image sits atop Reddit’s homepage and has been liked over 125,000 times.

One user wrote: “For every person who thinks the world is full of bad people, people like these prove the converse is true. Massive respect to him.”

Another said: “Brian is a good man doing a good thing and the rest of us should aspire to do something like him, even if we think it’s only a Band-Aid on greater problems.”

Just this Monday, Brian was stuck for a lift from Ballyfermot to Dame Street after he’d finished making his meals.

A Lending Hand posted a status asking for help: “So this gent who is retired, makes our homeless pals over 50 4-1 chicken curry rice and chips every Monday night,” they wrote.

“Tonight he’s stuck for a lift from Ballyfermot to Dame Street and back, would any of you lovely people be able to help him out?”

Brian was quickly inundated with messages offering help – with Gala Cabs stepping in to sort him out.

A Lending Hand have paid tribute to Brian and the many other dedicated volunteers doing their bit week in week out to serve up nourishing curries, ham sandwiches and spaghetti bolognese for Dublin’s homeless.

“Thanks to all you amazing people who help us every week,” they said. “Brian the legend of a man with his curries, and thanks to Gala Cabs for helping him with his lift.

“To the amazing team, I love and appreciate every one of you for all your hard work and commitment.”

Fantastic people.