News

Revealed: The coldest county in Ireland last night as the country plunges into winter

December 11, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Heavy snowfall hits the midlands after overnight snowfall generated an orange weather alert. (Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie)

AS SNOW and ice blanketed parts of the country over the weekend, the coldest county in Ireland last night has been revealed. 

Ireland plunged into winter with Met Éireann saying yesterday that temperatures for Leinster, Ulster and east Connacht are set to lower to between -2 and -8 over the weekend.

In a weather warning, Met Éireann said extremely low temperatures last night with severe frost, ice and lying snow.

More News:

In a tweet this morning, the Irish weather body revealed the coldest temperatures overnight across the country.

Dublin was the chilliest as temperatures plunged to -6.6°C, while Gurteen in Co Tipperary plunged to -6.3°C and Mullingar in Co Westmeath sank to -5.3°C.

Elsewhere, Mt Dillon in Co Roscommon registered -5.1°C, whike Markree in Co Sligo was -4.6°C and Athenry in Co Galway was at -3.3°C.

Looking ahead to today and into the week, it will be very cold today, but many areas dry with sunny spells.

Scattered wintry showers mainly across the north and west, with the showers mainly of rain or sleet.

After a bitterly cold start, frost and ice may linger in some inland areas with temperatures coming up to a range 2 to 5 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, frost will clear and cloud will increase with a spell of rain pushing east across the country during the day.

Erica Doyle Higgins
