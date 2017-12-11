Revealed: The coldest county in Ireland last night as the country plunges into winter

AS SNOW and ice blanketed parts of the country over the weekend, the coldest county in Ireland last night has been revealed.

Ireland plunged into winter with Met Éireann saying yesterday that temperatures for Leinster, Ulster and east Connacht are set to lower to between -2 and -8 over the weekend.

In a weather warning, Met Éireann said extremely low temperatures last night with severe frost, ice and lying snow.

In a tweet this morning, the Irish weather body revealed the coldest temperatures overnight across the country.

Dublin was the chilliest as temperatures plunged to -6.6°C, while Gurteen in Co Tipperary plunged to -6.3°C and Mullingar in Co Westmeath sank to -5.3°C.

Elsewhere, Mt Dillon in Co Roscommon registered -5.1°C, whike Markree in Co Sligo was -4.6°C and Athenry in Co Galway was at -3.3°C.

Some minimum temperatures from our stations around the country last night:

Casement (Dublin) -6.6°C

Gurteen (Tipp) -6.3°C

Mullingar -5.3°C

Mt.Dillon (Roscommon) -5.1°C

Markree (Sligo) -4.6°C

Athenry -3.3°C

Cork Airport -2.0°C

Belmullet 0.7°C

Malin Head 2.1°C#Sneachta #Snow pic.twitter.com/CIuGVmAfwQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 11, 2017

Looking ahead to today and into the week, it will be very cold today, but many areas dry with sunny spells.

Scattered wintry showers mainly across the north and west, with the showers mainly of rain or sleet.

After a bitterly cold start, frost and ice may linger in some inland areas with temperatures coming up to a range 2 to 5 degrees.

Tomorrow morning, frost will clear and cloud will increase with a spell of rain pushing east across the country during the day.