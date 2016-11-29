Revealed: The food from home that Irish people abroad miss the most

IRISH people living overseas have revealed the food they miss the most.
Tayto crisps was named the food from home most craved by the Irish abroad, according to the fourth annual Diaspora Decides study, which was undertaken in conjunction with Checkout magazine.
The survey, by Behaviour & Attitudes, revealed that almost six-in-10 (59 per cent) of the 342 people questioned missed Tayto crisps while overseas, while 38 per cent said that they missed the the savoury snack “a lot.”
Cadbury chocolate was a close second – also missed by 59 per cent of Irish abroad – but missed “a lot” by a fewer 35 per cent.
Kerrygold butter came in third place.
Scroll down the see the full list…
Editor at Checkout, Jenny Whelan, said that Irish consumers are known to be brand loyal, and emigration doesn’t appear to change that.
“I have no doubt that in the run up to Christmas, plenty of the products featuring in our study will be making their way to loved ones across the globe, so that even those who can’t make it back for the festivities can get a little taste of home,” she said.
The survey also asked which product categories the Irish overseas felt were of a superior quality in Ireland, and which categories were of higher quality elsewhere.
A total of 68 per cent of people felt that stout and pre-packed bacon were superior in Ireland.
A further 66 per cent believed meat, butter and milk was worse abroad.
The only food item believed to be better in other countries was fruit, which just over half (51 per cent) of people said was better overseas.
Most missed food from home when the Irish are abroad:
1. Tayto Crisps
2. Cadbury’s chocolate
3. Kerrygold Butter
4. Barry’s Tea
5. Lyons Tea
6. Guinness
7. King Crisps
8. Denny Rashers
9. Denny Sausages
10. Galtee Rashers
11. Dairygold spread
12. Brennans Bread
13. Galtee Sausages
14. McCambridge Bread
Helen AshpoleNovember 29, 2016 at 9:26 pm
Dilisk we couldn't wait to buy it when we were kids I don't suppose anybody eats it now
kieran cooneyNovember 30, 2016 at 7:05 am
white pudding
kieran cooneyNovember 30, 2016 at 7:07 am
batch loaf
GaryDecember 3, 2016 at 11:38 am
Club Orange and club lemon ...Kimberly mikado biscuits and yr Brown sauce
aishaJune 10, 2017 at 4:31 pm
Galtee cheese
Calvita cheese