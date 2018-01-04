London
News

Revealed: Shop in Irish town that sold winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket

January 4, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The shop were the winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold has been revealed. (Picture: Google Maps)

THE SHOP where the winning €38.9 million EuroMillions ticket was sold has been revealed. 

Amy Cong, who owns the The Village Shop in Malahide Shopping Centre north Co Dublin, said that she never thought she would sell a big winning jackpot ticket.

Ms Cong has run the shop with her husband Ken since 2013.

More News:

She said there is an ‘amazing buzz’ today, and while she has no idea who the lucky winner is, she said she is delighted for the winners and wished them the best of luck.

“This is a small shop in the centre of Malahide but we are busy and we have a lot of regular customers.

“We have been barely able to contain our excitement since we were told by the National Lottery yesterday that we sold the ticket.”

Ms Cong and her husband have another reason to celebrate as they receive a €25,000 bonus as the ticket sellers.

It’s not the first win for the shop as they also sold a winning Lotto Plus ticket for €350,000 a few years ago.

“For anyone living in Malahide, or coming to Malahide at some stage, you should definitely visit my shop – this is your lucky shop.

The National Lottery has said the winner has made contact and arrangements are being made for the claim to made, sometime in the next few weeks.

A spokesperson said the winner is getting independent legal and financial advice and said they “look forward to having them come to the winner’s room to collect their cheque in the near future.”

Another shop in Malahide also had a lucky EuroMillions winner after a Florida-based priest home for Christmas bought a ticket at Donnybrook Fair in December 22 and scooped the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000.

dublinEuromillionsfeaturedIrishLotto

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

