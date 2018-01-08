London
Entertainment | News

Revealed: The definitive glossary to learn the local lingo of Northern Ireland

January 8, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Derry Girls is the new comedy from Channel 4 based in Derry during the Troubles.. (Picture: Channel 4)

THE first episode of the hotly anticipated Derry Girls started on Channel 4 last week – and viewers absolutely loved it. 

From its quick wit with one liners (“Ring Bobby Sands!”) to its cultural accuracy, the show was a hit.

However throughout all the hilarity, one question was resounding through the Twittersphere…

Not to worry though because the helpful folks over at Channel 4 compiled a list of the ultimate glossary to both learn the local lingo of the Derry Girls and understand them.

Check out some of the phrases below… 

Bars: Gossip / scandal

Boke: Vomit

Brit: A member of the British armed forces

Broke: Embarrassed

Broke to the bone: Hugely embarrassed

Buncrana: A popular holiday destination

Buzzing: Very happy

Catch yourself on: “Don’t be so ridiculous”

Cack attack: A state of extreme nervousness “I’m having a complete Cack attack”

Chicken ball special: A local delicacy

Class: Brilliant

Craic: Fun, but also news e.g. “Tell us your craic?”

Cracker: Beyond brilliant

Critter: Someone who evokes sympathy e.g. “You poor Critter”

Dose: An unbearable human being

Dicko: A general insult

Eejit: Idiot

Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi”

Gone: Please

Head melter: Someone who causes you mental distress

Lurred: Absolutely delighted

Mind: “Do you remember?”

Mouth: Someone prone to exaggeration

Mucker: Friend

No Bother: “That’s no trouble whatsoever”

Raging: Annoyed/angry

Ride (n): A very attractive person

Ride (v): To have sex

Ripping: Extremely annoyed / angry

Saunter: “Be on your way”

Shite the tights: Someone of a nervous disposition

Slabber: A show off

So it is/so I am: A phrase used for emphasis e.g. “I’m delighted, so I am”

Start: To provoke e.g. “Don’t start me”

Stall the ball: “Stop what you’re doing immediately”

Tayto cheese and onion sandwich: A local delicacy

Wain: A child or young person

Watch yourself: Take care

Wile: Very or Terrible

Wise up: “Don’t be so stupid and/or immature”

Yes: Hello

Irish

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

