Revealed: The definitive glossary to learn the local lingo of Northern Ireland
Derry Girls is the new comedy from Channel 4 based in Derry during the Troubles.. (Picture: Channel 4)
THE first episode of the hotly anticipated Derry Girls started on Channel 4 last week – and viewers absolutely loved it.
From its quick wit with one liners (“Ring Bobby Sands!”) to its cultural accuracy, the show was a hit.
However throughout all the hilarity, one question was resounding through the Twittersphere…
Not to worry though
because the helpful folks over at compiled a list of the ultimate glossary to both learn the local lingo of the Derry Girls and understand them. Channel 4
Check out some of the phrases below…
Bars: Gossip / scandal
Boke: Vomit
Brit: A member of the British armed forces
Broke: Embarrassed
Broke to the bone: Hugely embarrassed
Buncrana: A popular holiday destination
Buzzing: Very happy
Catch yourself on: “Don’t be so ridiculous”
Cack attack: A state of extreme nervousness “I’m having a complete Cack attack”
Chicken ball special: A local delicacy
Class: Brilliant
Craic: Fun, but also news e.g. “Tell us your craic?”
Cracker: Beyond brilliant
Critter: Someone who evokes sympathy e.g. “You poor Critter”
Dose: An unbearable human being
Dicko: A general insult
Eejit: Idiot
Hi: A sound placed at the end of almost any sentence for no particularly reason e.g. “No problem hi”
Gone: Please
Head melter: Someone who causes you mental distress
Lurred: Absolutely delighted
Mind: “Do you remember?”
Mouth: Someone prone to exaggeration
Mucker: Friend
No Bother: “That’s no trouble whatsoever”
Raging: Annoyed/angry
Ride (n): A very attractive person
Ride (v): To have sex
Ripping: Extremely annoyed / angry
Saunter: “Be on your way”
Shite the tights: Someone of a nervous disposition
Slabber: A show off
So it is/so I am: A phrase used for emphasis e.g. “I’m delighted, so I am”
Start: To provoke e.g. “Don’t start me”
Stall the ball: “Stop what you’re doing immediately”
Tayto cheese and onion sandwich: A local delicacy
Wain: A child or young person
Watch yourself: Take care
Wile: Very or Terrible
Wise up: “Don’t be so stupid and/or immature”
Yes: Hello
Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins
Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk
Leave a Reply