Right-wing group Britain First have Belfast rally cancelled due to bad weather

RIGHT-WING controversial group Britain First were prevented from having a rally in Belfast.
The protest was to oppose charges taken against deputy leader Jayda Fransen.
The 31-year-old deputy was arrested in Bromley by the PSNI and was charged with using the threatening and abusive language outside Belfast City Hall earlier this year.
The group confirmed they wouldn’t make the rally: “Unfortunately because of this snowstorm that’s causing chaos at most UK airports, we are not going to be able to make it over to Belfast today. We’ve been stranded here at the airport.”
Britain First are best known for their social media presence and anti-Muslim sentiment.
