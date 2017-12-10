London
2°
moderate rain
humidity: 93%
wind: 6m/s NNE
H 2 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Right-wing group Britain First have Belfast rally cancelled due to bad weather

December 10, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

RIGHT-WING controversial group Britain First were prevented from having a rally in Belfast.

The protest was to oppose charges taken against deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

More News:

The 31-year-old deputy was arrested in Bromley by the PSNI and was charged with using the threatening and abusive language outside Belfast City Hall earlier this year.

The group confirmed they wouldn’t make the rally: “Unfortunately because of this snowstorm that’s causing chaos at most UK airports, we are not going to be able to make it over to Belfast today. We’ve been stranded here at the airport.”

Britain First are best known for their social media presence and anti-Muslim sentiment.

 

featured
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
Irishman, 50s, set to appear in court in Britain over sex with 13-year-old girl ‘is an RTÉ employee’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post