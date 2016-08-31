ROBBIE KEANE signed off his international career with a goal of the highest quality on Wednesday night.
The Republic of Ireland legend started the 4-0 win over Oman and captained the side, netting his 68th goal for his country with a sublime touch and volley for the second goal of the night.
30: Gooooaaaal!
Ireland 2-0 Oman.
Goal number 68 for Robbie Keane! What a finish! #ThanksRobbie https://t.co/NxIwSD434J
— eir Sport (@eirSport) August 31, 2016
It was Keane’s 146th and final cap for Ireland, and the goal moved him level on 68 international goals alongside 1974 World Cup winner Gerd Muller of Germany.
Keane was subsequently substituted on 57 minutes to a passionate standing ovation from the crowd at the Aviva Stadium.
What an ovation for Robbie Keane as he leaves the pitch for the final time in a green jersey! #ThanksRobbie https://t.co/sBVvc8hA3Y
— eir Sport (@eirSport) August 31, 2016
“I look forward to watching as a fan now,” said Keane in his post-match interview as he heads back to resume his club career with LA Galaxy.
Robbie Brady opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick, while a Jon Walters brace completed a comfortable evening for Martin O’Neill’s men.
