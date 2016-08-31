London
WATCH: Robbie Keane signs off in style with trademark goal and celebration

WATCH: Robbie Keane signs off in style with trademark goal and celebration

August 31, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

Three International Friendly, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 31/8/2016 Republic of Ireland vs Oman Ireland's Robbie Keane scores his sides second goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr
Ireland’s Robbie Keane scores his sides second goal [©INPHO/Gary Carr]
ROBBIE KEANE signed off his international career with a goal of the highest quality on Wednesday night.

The Republic of Ireland legend started the 4-0 win over Oman and captained the side, netting his 68th goal for his country with a sublime touch and volley for the second goal of the night.

It was Keane’s 146th and final cap for Ireland, and the goal moved him level on 68 international goals alongside 1974 World Cup winner Gerd Muller of Germany.

Keane was subsequently substituted on 57 minutes to a passionate standing ovation from the crowd at the Aviva Stadium.

“I look forward to watching as a fan now,” said Keane in his post-match interview as he heads back to resume his club career with LA Galaxy.

Robbie Brady opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick, while a Jon Walters brace completed a comfortable evening for Martin O’Neill’s men.

Jamie Casey
ABOUT 

Jamie Casey is Sports Editor of The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @jamiecasey37

Liam Tuohy who passed away at the weekend pictured with future Ireland boss Brian Kerr at the Eircom Soccer Awards in 2003 (Credit ©INPHO/Andrew Paton)

