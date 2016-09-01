London
Watch Robbie Keane's son pinch the microphone in his post-match interview

Watch Robbie Keane’s son pinch the microphone in his post-match interview

September 1, 2016 By  Jamie Casey

Robbie Keane son n
Robbie with his youngest son after the match [Picture: Eir Sport]
ROBBIE KEANE played out the last of his 146 games for Ireland last night, but his youngest son stole the show in his post-match interview.

With his 10-month old Hudson in one hand, Keane tried his best to answer questions from Eir Sport’s pitch-side reporter, only to be interrupted by the youngster, who became fascinated by the microphone.

Professional as ever, Keane continued with the interview before his youngest became too much of a distraction, forcing wife Claudine to step in and take over parental duties.

