ROBBIE KEANE played out the last of his 146 games for Ireland last night, but his youngest son stole the show in his post-match interview.
With his 10-month old Hudson in one hand, Keane tried his best to answer questions from Eir Sport’s pitch-side reporter, only to be interrupted by the youngster, who became fascinated by the microphone.
Professional as ever, Keane continued with the interview before his youngest became too much of a distraction, forcing wife Claudine to step in and take over parental duties.
