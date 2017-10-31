Ronnie McShane: Former member of The Chieftains has died in a care home in Ireland

FORMER member of the famed Irish traditional band The Chieftains, Ronnie McShane, has passed away at a care home in Dublin.

Mr McShane died peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home in Phoenix Park on Saturday, October 28.

He played bones and percussion with the iconic band and is credited on two of their most successful studio albums – 1975’s The Chieftain’s 5 and 1976’s The Chieftains 6: Bonaparte’s Retreat.

The talented musician was also a former props master at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

The Chieftains are one of the most commercially successful Irish trad bands of all time, having won six Grammies during their six decades in the business.

Mr McShane is survived by his wife Vera, his son Raymond and his three grandchildren; Joseph, Jonathan and Lauren.

His funeral will take place tomorrow morning at Our Lady Help of Christians Church on Navan Road in Dublin 7.

A procession will then move on to on to the nearby Glasnevin Crematorium.

Mr McShane’s family have asked that any donations, if desired, be given to the Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice in Dublin.