Royal Marine Ciaran Maxwell charged with Northern Ireland related terrorism offences

A ROYAL Marine has been charged with Northern Ireland related terror offences in London today.

Ciaran Maxwell, from Old Quarry Drive, Exminster, Devon, appeared in court on three charges.

The 30-year-old was arrested at his home in Somerset last week as part of a a planned police sting following an intelligence-led investigation.

He appeared briefly at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today and is due back in court again on Monday.

Met Police confirmed that Maxwell faces charges of assisting to commit acts of terrorism, creating a library of documents including the manufacturing of explosives, bomb-making and hiding bombs, ammunition and terrorism-related weapons in England and Northern Ireland.

He is also charged with having an image of an adapted Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) pass card and items of a PSNI uniform.

The second charge relates to Maxwell, who is originally form Larne, Co. Antrim, being in possession of cannabis with an intent to supply.

The third charge accuses Maxwell of being in possession of bank cards and associated CVC numbers for use in connection with fraud between November 1 of last year and August 24.

Following his arrest on August 24, Maxwell was taken to a West Country police station in Somerset before being transferred to a London police station last Thursday.

While property searches in Exminster are now complete, police confirmed that PSNI searches are still ongoing in Larne.

Searches at New Powderham Plantation, Devon will continue into next week and localised road closures will remain in place.