London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  News  |  Court date set for Royal Marine Ciarán Maxwell to stand trial over alleged Northern Ireland terror plot

Court date set for Royal Marine Ciarán Maxwell to stand trial over alleged Northern Ireland terror plot

September 19, 2016 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Ciarán Maxwell has been named in the media as the man arrested for Northern Ireland terrorism related offences (Source Facebook)
Ciarán Maxwell has appeared in the Old Bailey today, September 19. (Picture: Facebook)

ROYAL Marine Ciarán Maxwell will stand trial in February on charges of terrorism, fraud and cannabis possession. 

Maxwell appeared in the Old Bailey today, via video link, wearing a grey prison tracksuit, where Mr Justice Saunders listed his trial for February 27, 2017.

The 30-year-old is charged with intending to assist another to commit acts of terrorism relating to two hauls of weapons found in Northern Ireland.

The weapons included chemicals and components for making explosives, firearms, ammunition and tools.

This charge also includes possession of an adapted PSNI pass card and some items of a PSNI uniform, and creating and maintaining hides to store bomb components in England and Northern Ireland.

The two hauls were carried out by PSNI officers in two locations in Co. Antrim, near Maxwell’s hometown of Larne.

Maxwell was also found to be creating a library of documents relating to the manufacturing of explosive devices and terrorist tactics.

He faces further charges, of possession of articles in connection with fraud, relating to some allegedly fraudulent bank cards, and the possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He will next appear in court on January 13, 2017, for a plea and case management hearing.

As previously reported by The Irish Post, Ciarán Maxwell was arrested on August 24 at his home in Exminster, Devon on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism.

He was later moved to a London police station where he was charged on September 2.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
The Mountainy Puck MPU

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

(UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT) Radio DJ XXX poses with the XXX Award presented by XXX in the awards room at the Sony Radio Academy Awards 2007 at Grosvenor House Hotel on April 30, 2007 in London, England. The ceremony marks the 25th anniversary of the Awards and features 'The Broadcasters' Broadcaster Award,' going to the favourite radio star from last 25 years as voted for by on-air talent.

Recommended for you:
Presenter Colin Murray quits radio show over News Corp takeover

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post