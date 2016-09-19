Court date set for Royal Marine Ciarán Maxwell to stand trial over alleged Northern Ireland terror plot

ROYAL Marine Ciarán Maxwell will stand trial in February on charges of terrorism, fraud and cannabis possession.

Maxwell appeared in the Old Bailey today, via video link, wearing a grey prison tracksuit, where Mr Justice Saunders listed his trial for February 27, 2017.

The 30-year-old is charged with intending to assist another to commit acts of terrorism relating to two hauls of weapons found in Northern Ireland.

The weapons included chemicals and components for making explosives, firearms, ammunition and tools.

This charge also includes possession of an adapted PSNI pass card and some items of a PSNI uniform, and creating and maintaining hides to store bomb components in England and Northern Ireland.

The two hauls were carried out by PSNI officers in two locations in Co. Antrim, near Maxwell’s hometown of Larne.

Maxwell was also found to be creating a library of documents relating to the manufacturing of explosive devices and terrorist tactics.

He faces further charges, of possession of articles in connection with fraud, relating to some allegedly fraudulent bank cards, and the possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

He will next appear in court on January 13, 2017, for a plea and case management hearing.

As previously reported by The Irish Post, Ciarán Maxwell was arrested on August 24 at his home in Exminster, Devon on suspicion of preparing for acts of terrorism.

He was later moved to a London police station where he was charged on September 2.