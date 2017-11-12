RTÉ anchorman announces decision to leave after 30 years

AENGUS MAC GRIANNA has spoken of his wishes to leave RTÉ.

Following the departure of beloved presenter Bryan Dobson, another well-known face from the RTÉ newsroom is due to leave in early 2018.

Newsreader Mac Grianna is known by many for his serious tone when delivering both national and international news but by a few from the hilarious video of him being caught off guard while on camera.

The RTÉ newsreader made international headlines for fixing his tie and makeup, all while unwittingly on live camera.

According to The Independent, Aengus spoke of his wishes to continue learning in life following his soon departure: “I told management over six months ago of my decision so this was decided long before any of the changes. I’ve had 30 wonderful years at RTE but it is time for a change.”

Mac Grianna claimed he still has paths of his life he’d like to explore: “It’s a bit like that book The Alchemist. I re-read it again recently and I am following my personal legend, as the book would say. I haven’t fully mapped out where I want to go but I know that I’ll eventually get wherever that is meant to be.”

He also mentioned that a return to university could be on the cards: “My ultimate dream is to keep learning and to explore and discover new things. I am open to the idea of going back to university and I will keep all my options open — from architecture to archaeology.”

Mac Grianna first began his news career working as sub-editor of news packages, followed by a stint in reporting and then working his way to the position of a full-time news broadcaster.