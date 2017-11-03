Irish public outraged by RTÉ documentary revealing rental ‘nightmare’

AN RTE Investigates documentary which aired last night has resulted in calls being made to enforce strict action on landlords across Dublin as the programme revealed shocking and appalling conditions in which people are being housed.

The Prime Time programme highlighted how some landlords in the capital were charging over 20 people hundreds of euro a month for homes that were barely habitable and breached most health and safety standards in existence.

Take this man’s living conditions in inner city Dublin for example:

#RTEInvestigates 'I've no shower since before Christmas … There's holes in the floor, yep. I think there's mice in there as well.' pic.twitter.com/ilFL5Ia85v — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 2, 2017

Three properties which were identified in Dublin were so inhabitable that Dublin Fire Brigade has already closed two of them, with the third in the process of being closed. There were a combined 120 tenants between the three houses. An emergency evacuation was ordered by the High Court for one such property – located on Old Country Road in Crumlin, Co. Dublin.

The undercover investigation by RTE Investigates found that the building had been converted into multiple occupancy bedrooms, with a total of 40 tenants living in the building. Bedrooms had on average four beds in each room.

RTÉ said that a resident contacted Dublin City Council on numerous occasions in relation to breaches of fire safety standards in the building, but that the council was slow to respond.

When contacted by RTÉ for a statement around this, the council declined to comment.

In another instance, 23 tenants were living in a three-bedroom house in Rathmines. The house had just one shower and two toilets. A rota existed for the use of two small dining tables. Each resident paid €250 a month rent. That landlord had four properties with 108 tenants, generating €26,000 a month.

Figures supplied to RTÉ Investigates under The Freedom of Information Act reveal that only 4% of rental properties were inspected last year and of those that were inspected, more than two-thirds were not compliant with the regulations.

The chairperson of housing charity Threshold Aideen Hayden said on the programme that no minimum standards existed.

“We have no legislation under the minimum standards legislation relating to overcrowding.

I think that should be dealt with immediately. That would improve the situation for local authorities in terms of enforcement and the minister could do that today by regulation.”

The head of landlords’ lobby the Irish Property Owners Association (IPOA) said that landlords who engage in such management of properties are “nothing other than sharks and vultures.”

The documentary sparked an outcry of anger and disgust from those watching, and they vented that fury on Twitter.

Watching this programme on substandard living conditions and exploitation by greedy landlords makes one ashamed to be Irish #RTEInvestigates — Patrick McCormack (@PVMcCormack) November 2, 2017

I genuinely didn’t think much more could shock me but there you go. Lost for words… #rteinvestigates — KEV (@kevosullivan07) November 2, 2017

2 toilets and 1 shower for 23 women in one house. Absolutely disgraceful that people are living in these kind of conditions #RTEInvestigates — Siobhán de Paor (@SiobhandeP) November 2, 2017

Heads should roll for what's being shown in this programme. Wtf is wrong with us that we tolerate it #RTEInvestigates https://t.co/eazfApOKD0 — Cianan Brennan (@ciananbrennan) November 2, 2017