RTÉ issues formal apology for omitting the six counties from map of Ireland

RTÉ has apologised for neglecting the six counties of the North from a map of Ireland on The Late Late Show.

Ireland’s state broadcaster issued a series of letters of apology after it received hundreds of complaints about the map earlier this month.

The map also prompted a huge reaction on social media, with Sinn Féin Deputy Leader Mary Lou McDonald one of a number to express their anger towards RTÉ.

In a letter to Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff, RTÉ said the omission was “not an intentional slight on our audience north of the border.”

RTÉ said they accept that the map gaffe “appeared disrespectful and distressing” so some viewers and apologised “for the upset caused to viewers both here and in the Republic.”

Mr McElduff took to Twitter to acknowledge the apology, over what he described as “creeping partitionism.”

When RTE apologise. Ireland is 32. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/pQ7hyPrjyx — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) September 12, 2017

“I have in my possession a letter which I received today from the executive producer of The Late Late Show, Mr. John McMahon,” McElduff said in a video message on his Twitter account.

“Now, people took grave exception to that all over Ireland, not least in the north, not least in communities like Ballycolman here in Strabane and over here at the head of the town.

“And why did people take exception? Well, people are fed up of being written out of the script in the north, of being excluded by RTÉ, of this creeping partitionism.

“What I will say is that I will continue to monitor this type of thing within RTÉ and to complain when it arises.”

He added: “I would encourage others to do the same; formal complaints are important and today, I want to acknowledge the apology from RTÉ.”