RTÉ longwave 252 radio off air until July 8

RTÉ longwave 252 radio will be temporarily unavailable over the next week after what is being described as a “temporary outage”.

A spokesperson for Ireland’s national broadcaster confirmed the temporary outage began on Tuesday, June 27 and will last until July 8.

Back in February, RTÉ claimed their longwave 252 service will continue to broadcast until at least 2019 after positive talks took place at a consultative meeting in London.

But longwave – which is vital to the elderly Irish community in Britain for maintaining links with home – is now set to halt transmitting for at least a week.

The broadcaster said the outage was a temporary one, adding: “Due to urgent maintenance there will be a temporary outage of the RTÉ longwave service from 12:30 on 27 June to 12:30 on Saturday July 8.

“The planned maintenance is to facilitate the replacement of the mast base insulator which is located in the earth at the base of the mast.

“Should there be any follow-up queries, RTÉ can be contacted directly on +353 1 2083434 or at info@rte.ie.”

In another statement, Transmitter operator, 2rn, said: “This work will affect the Radio 1 LW 252kHz service from this transmitter.

“2rn apologise for any inconvenience caused by this necessary work.”

Radio 1 will continue to broadcast as normal across Ireland on FM and DAB.