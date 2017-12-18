RTÉ producer due in court charged over plan to engage in sexual activity with a child

AN RTÉ television sports producer is due in court in Leeds today accused of grooming and trying to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Kieran Creaven, 54 and whose address cannot be published by order of the court, was charged last month after he was arrested by police in Leeds.

He is due to appear for the first time today at a higher court, Leeds Crown Court.

RTÉ has suspended him from duty pending the outcome of the case.

Creaven was arrested Saturday evening, November 18, after he was confronted by a group which set up an online profile claiming to be the 13-year-old.

The confrontation was streamed live on Facebook and the video showed Kieran Creaven, identifying himself with a fake name, rejecting the accusation that he arranged to have sex with a child.

Creaven was released on bail on November 20 and allowed to return to Ireland following his appearance before Leeds Magistrates Court four weeks ago.

He is charged with two offences: that on one or more occasions between July 17 and November 18 this year, he attempted to meet up or communicate with a 13-year-old girl following grooming, and that between the same dates he attempted to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He has not indicated how he intends to plead.

The Crown Prosecution Service had objected to bail but the court released him on condition that he reside at the address given to the court which cannot be published, that he have no unsupervised contact with children under 16 and that he make available to British police when asked, any devices with internet capability.