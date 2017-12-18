RTÉ producer pleads guilty to attempted grooming of a child in Britain

AN RTÉ producer has pleaded guilty to the attempted grooming of a child and trying to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Television sports producer Kieran Creaven pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court earlier this morning.

He answered charges of attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl at The Queens hotel in Leeds, on one or more occasions between July 17 and November 18 this year, following grooming, and that between the same dates he attempted to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He has been remanded on continuing bail to appear again at Leeds Crown Court in February for sentencing.

The 55-year-old – whose address cannot be published by order of the court – was arrested and charged on Saturday, November 18.

The senior television producer in the RTÉ sports department was arrested at around 5pm that evening after he was confronted by a group which set up an online profile claiming to be the 13-year-old girl.

The confrontation was streamed live on Facebook on Saturday and showed Kieran Creaven, identifying himself with a fake name, rejecting the accusation that he arranged to have sex with a child.