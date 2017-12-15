Ed Sheeran talks fondly about his Irish grandparents ahead of tonight’s Late Late Show appearance

ARGUABLY the world’s most loved popstar, Ed Sheeran, will appear on tonight’s Late Late Show on RTE.

Ed was out and about in Dublin over the last couple of days ahead of the talk show appearance, visiting his favourite pub and checking with pal Bressie at his recording studios.

Ahead of the show, RTE have released a preview clip of Ed discussing his Irish grandparent’s with host Ryan Tubridy.

Viewers are in for a treat, as Ed will also perform the song Nancy Mulligan from his most recent album Divide, as well as a cover of The Pogues Fairytale of New York with special guest Lisa Hannigan.

Ed will also discuss his incredible career during the in-depth interview with Tubridy, as well as his plans for the series of Irish live shows in summer 2018, with concerts in Cork, Galway and Dublin.

The Late Late Show kicks off at 9.35 on RTE One, and if you’re living abroad don’t worry, you can watch it as it happens on RTE Live.