Rural Irish community in shock after baby dies on farm in Ireland

A RURAL community is in shock after a baby boy died on a farm in Ireland.

The accident happened after 3pm yesterday, June 29, in the townsland area of Johnswell, in east Co. Kilkenny.

The one-year-old is the youngest of four siblings of the Bennett family, a well-known Kilkenny farming family.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Patrick Millea told The Irish Post that the incident was ‘an awful shock.’

“It’s an awful shock for the families, and relatives and friends. The whole parish is in shock. It’s a shock for the whole community but even country-wide, it’s an awful shock for a little infant accidentally killed.

“The family are a farming family, well respected and well known in the community for generations. It’s a tragedy, a tragic accident. My sympathies are with them, as are the sympathies of the community and the county.”

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána told The Irish Post: “Gardaí are investigating an incident at Johnswell, Kilkenny at 3.20pm.

“A one-year-old boy was fatally injured in the incident.”

The Healthy and Safety Authority said they are also investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: “The HSA can confirm that an incident happened something after 3pm yesterday, June 29. A young child was hit by a farm vehicle on a farm in Johnswell, Co Kilkenny and died as a result of his injuries.

“The HSA sent inspectors to the scene last night and an investigation is underway.”