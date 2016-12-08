Rustic Irish cottage with starting price of €15,000 to sell online at auction

A BARGAIN three bedroom Limerick cottage is up for grabs in an online auction with a starting price of €15,000.

The charming single story detached cottage also features a kitchen, sitting room, main bathroom and a freestanding outhouse.

This rustic retreat has already attracted some interest and with a bit of love, the cottage could quickly become a quaint getaway for the family.

If you are fan of your horses, the surrounding area is deep equine territory and is just over an hour away from the border of Co. Cork, so could be an ideal property for perhaps a Limerick or Cork native.

Pine Forest cottage is located in the village of Ashford, which is nestled at the foot of the picturesque Mullaghareirk Mountains in Co. Limerick. The location is perfect for people who enjoy long countryside walks and staggering views.

The property is approximately a 15 minute drive away from Newcastlewest, which has regular buses to Tralee, Killarney, Limerick and Dublin and is just off the R515.

But if you wish to shop locally Ashford village can provides your daily essentials.

This isn’t the first time Allsops had a bargain property in their lot at this price. This four bedroom home in Donegal attracted quite a bit of attention from British-based buyers a couple of years ago.

This may be the cheapest property of the lot at the December 13 online auction but this only means it has potentially more bang for your buck in terms of scope for development.

The site measures 0.6 acres and the property extends to approximately 75 sq,m.

The three-bedroom cottage is in need of a bit of work but it could be the perfect cosy Irish holiday home you have dreamed of.

Bidding will start on Tuesday, December 13 at 8am and you can register HERE.

Allsop said any interested parties can arrange to have their surveyor attend a viewing of the property to do an inspection.