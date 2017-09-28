Ryanair facing enforcement action in Britain for failing to give passengers accurate information about rights

RYANAIR is facing enforcement action in Britain for failing to give passengers accurate information about their rights after the airline’s series of cancellations.

Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority announced their action against the airline in a letter to Ryanair’s Chief Legal and Regulatory officer Juliusz Komorek yesterday, September 27.

Earlier this month, following Ryanair’s mass flight cancellations, the aviation authority body wrote to the Irish airline to clarify their legal obligations, and sought assurances around how and when they would reroute passengers onto alternative flights.

The CAA told the airline to make a corrective public statement, to ensure customers were not misled and had accurate comprehensive information relating to their rights and entitlements.

After yesterday’s announcement by the airline to ground 18,000 flights on 34 routes from November to March, the CAA said Ryanair has ‘again failed to provide customers with the necessary and accurate information relating to their passenger rights, particularly around rerouting and care and assistance entitlements, which includes expenses.’

The CAA are also continuing to investigate the airline’s rerouting policy.

Commenting on the enforcement action, the Civil Aviation Authority’s Chief Executive, Andrew Haines, said:

“There are clear laws in place, which are intended to assist passengers in the event of a cancellation, helping minimise both the frustration and inconvenience caused by circumstances completely out of their control.

“We have made this crystal clear to Ryanair, who are well aware of their legal obligations, which includes how and when they should reroute passengers, along with the level of information it provides its passengers. The information Ryanair published today again fails to makes this clear.

“In expediting our enforcement action we are seeking to ensure that Ryanair’s customers will receive the correct and necessary information, to make an informed choice about an alternative flight.”