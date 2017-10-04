Ryanair flight escorted into London airport by RAF jet over hoax security alert

A RYANAIR flight was escorted by an RAF jet into London Stansted Airport following a hoax security alert.
The flight from Kaunas, Lithuania to London Luton was diverted to Stansted after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert.
@BBCEngland Not a sight you see everyday. Ryanair flight being tailed by a fighter plane. Something going on? Hope all is well over Suffolk pic.twitter.com/4yFTom2lMF
— Andy Longhurst (@AndyLonghurstUK) October 4, 2017
A Ryanair spokesman said: “The aircraft landed normally at Stansted and customers will be transferred to Luton by coach when cleared to do so.”
Stansted Airport also said flights were briefly held earlier while the Ryanair aircraft was diverted.
We'd like to advise you the airport is open and operating normally.
Flights were briefly held earlier while an aircraft diverted in to STN.
— Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) October 4, 2017
