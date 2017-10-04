London
Ryanair flight escorted into London airport by RAF jet over hoax security alert

October 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Breaking News

A RYANAIR flight was escorted by an RAF jet into London Stansted Airport following a hoax security alert. 

The flight from Kaunas, Lithuania to London Luton was diverted to Stansted after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert.

A Ryanair spokesman said: “The aircraft landed normally at Stansted and customers will be transferred to Luton by coach when cleared to do so.”

Stansted Airport also said flights were briefly held earlier while the Ryanair aircraft was diverted.

 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

