Ryanair plane makes emergency landing in Britain after losing front wheel

A RYANAIR flight was forced to perform an emergency landing in England after it lost one of its wheels.

Flight 7384 from London Stansted to Copenhagen was diverted to East Midlands Airport at around 9.15am this morning when a front wheel detached from the aircraft after take-off.

Traffic was stopped on the M1 motorway while the plane landed and a number of other flights were delayed.

The Boeing 737 plane was towed off the runway following its emergency landing and passengers boarded a new flight, the BBC reported.

Investigators from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have been sent to the airport.

The Ryanair flight took off from London Stansted at 8.07am this morning before landing at East Midlands at around 10.15am.

It was towed off the runway and the area was cleared within an hour of the landing, East Midlands Airport said.

The airport added that disruption to other services was “minimal”, with one incoming flight forced to divert to Birmingham Airport to refuel.

In a statement, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “This flight from Stansted to Copenhagen diverted to East Midlands because of the loss of one of its two nose wheels after take-off.

“The aircraft landed safely in East Midlands, customers disembarked and will board a replacement aircraft shortly.”