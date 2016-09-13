Ryanair to axe all flights between London and Derry

RYANAIR is to scrap all flights from London to Derry in April of next year.

The downsizing of daily services from Derry to London Stansted to six flights per week was due to come into effect from October 30, but it was confirmed today that the route will be axed altogether after March 25 next year.

The city’s Faro service is also being scrapped in 2017.

Ryanair also operates five weekly services to Glasgow International and Liverpool, which will continue until March 25.

From April 2017, the Liverpool route will drop to two weekly services.

City of Derry Airport (CoDA) Chairman Roy Devine, said: “This reduced Ryanair programme for Summer 2017 is clearly disappointing news for the airport and for all those wishing to travel with Ryanair from CoDA to London Stansted or to Faro from April 2017 onwards.”

He added: “The Airport Board and management have been anticipating changes to the Ryanair services from Derry following the decision by Ryanair in 2015 to commence services from Belfast International Airport and had commenced planning at that time for such an outcome.”

The airport’s Contracts Director Clive Coleman confirmed that there were no anticipated job losses as a result of the cut back to services.

“Leading tour operators Thompson and First Choice last week launched a new summer sun programme from City of Derry Airport to Majorca commencing June 26, 2017,” he added.

John Kelpie, Derry City and Strabane District Council Chief Executive, described the news as disappointing but said it also presented a new opportunity for the airport.

He confirmed that Derry airport and the local council had been preparing to apply for a Public Service Obligation (PSO) route and have been discussing the possibility of Government funding with the North’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness.

If successful this would help attract new carriers and routes to Derry.

“On receipt of notice from Ryanair that they will no longer operate the route commercially, we were able to proceed with the process of applying to operate a PSO route to a London airport,” he said.

“If successful, it will allow us to retain that important link with London.”

The loss of the Ryanair flights comes in the wake of widespread concerns over the future of the City of Derry Airport.

Last week CoDA Chairman Roy Devine told local Derry councillors that the airport would not break even until at least 2021.

Ryanair has run a service between Derry and London since 1999, but this summer it said it would be refocusing its priorities towards growth in EU airports over those in Britain.

The Irish Post contacted Ryanair for comment.