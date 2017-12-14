Ryanair warns of flight disruptions ahead of 24 hour strike by ‘very well paid’ pilots

IRISH airline Ryanair have updated passengers ahead of some flight disruptions next week during the proposed pilot strike.

Earlier this week the Irish pilots union IALPA said they will hold a one day strike on Wednesday, December 20, just days before Christmas.

The decision by IALPA follows similar action by Ryanair’s pilots in Portugal, Germany, Italy and Spain.

In a statement this morning, the airline said it will try and minimise disruptions for their customers should the strike go ahead.

In full, the statement issued on Twitter said: “Ryanair has been notified of threatened industrial action up to and including a 24 hour strike on Wednesday December 20 next by our pilots in Ireland, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Spain.

“This may lead to some flight disruptions. Ryanair will publish contingency plans to minimise these disruptions for our customers on Monday December 18 on our website.”

Lastly, the airline added: “We apologise sincerely to our customers for any worry or concern that this threatened action during Christmas week by a small number of very well paid pilots may cause them.

“Rest assured that we will do everything we can to minimise disruption for our customers.”

Previously, IALPA which is a branch of IMPACT confirmed that it served Ryanair management with notice of the strike action by Irish Ryanair pilots – most of whom are captains, without whom planes cannot fly.

IMPACT official Ashley Connolly said Ryanair’s failed negotiating model had let down both shareholders and tens of thousands of passengers, whose flights were cancelled this year – as “company-controlled” industrial relations proved incapable of recruiting and retaining enough pilots.